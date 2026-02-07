Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain movie review: This cinematic version of the TV show feels like a joke stretched too far

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain movie review Cast: Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav Director: Shashank Bali Rating: ★.5 Excess doesn’t improve quality; it drowns it. And Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run!, a film made by the team behind the popular television show of the same name, is proof. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain movie review: The film takes off from the successful TV show.

The premise Directed by Shashank Bali, the film retains the same characters and broad setup as the sitcom. Two neighbours, Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour), continue to have the hots for each other’s wives, Anita (Vidisha Shrivastava) and Angoori (Shubhangi Atre). When Vibhuti sets out on a road trip with Angoori to a religious site, the journey goes off track after they run into two gangster brothers, Shanti (Ravi Kishan) and Kranti (Mukesh Tiwari), who decide they want to marry the women at any cost. Chaos follows, predictably.

The core problem is that this feels less like a film and more like an extended ‘maha episode’ of a daily soap. The format that works in short bursts on television struggles to sustain interest over a two-hour runtime. The first half runs out of steam quickly, and the humour, which thrives on repetition in a 20-minute episode, becomes tiring when stretched across a feature film.

What doesn't work The double-meaning jokes, mildly cheeky on television, feel overdone here. The film even dusts off fart jokes, a form of comedy that feels long past its expiry date. While the familiar characters manage to extract the occasional chuckle, neither the writing nor the one-liners are sharp enough to carry the film. The story drags, and at several points, you almost wish for a commercial break to give the humour some breathing space.

Performance-wise, all the actors have played the same role for years on television, so it hardly takes them any time to jump right into it. Ravi Kishan and Mukesh try visibly hard, but the material doesn't support them. Dinesh Lal Yadav, aka Nirahua, is wasted in a cameo.

Overall, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! leans heavily on the audience’s affection for the show, but affection alone cannot replace craft. While the characters remain endearing in parts, the screenplay offers nothing new to justify the jump from television to cinema. It ends up being less a film and more a reminder that some humour is best enjoyed in short, controlled doses. The makers even hint at a spy universe as the film wraps up. What's even happening?