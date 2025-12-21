Sourabh Raaj Jain calls out Shilpa Shinde over remarks on Shubhangi Atre: ‘You lack basic decency’

In a recent interview, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Shilpa Shinde spoke about Shubhangi Atre’s portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi, and her comments appeared to take a swipe at the actor’s comic timing. Now, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain has shared a note that seemingly slammed Shilpa for her statements, stating that they showed a lack of basic decency. After nearly a decade, Shilpa has made a comeback as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Sourabh takes a dig at Shilpa Shinde

Sourabh took to Instagram to share a note calling her out. While he stopped short of naming anyone, he referred to the entire episode, following which the internet connected the dots.

Sourabh wrote, “Replaced actor entertained audience for around 10 years, being loved throughout, and for whatever reasons, when the first actor again steps into the same character, which she let go for whatever reasons 10 years back, tells media… the replaced actor isn’t as big as her and lacks comic timing. No ma’am, it’s YOU who lack basic decency… IYKYK (sic)."

“Why I am sharing this… It’s for the learning for myself and for all like-minded people. It’s humility that counts; everything else is transient (sic)," he added.

His Insta Story

After nearly a decade, Shilpa has returned as Angoori Bhabhi on the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Shubhangi Atre had earlier stepped into the role after Shilpa’s exit in 2016.

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Shilpa said, “Dekhiye as an actor, maine us waqt bhi bola tha jab controversy chal rahi thi, very frankly, usne kaam kiya hai achha. Achhi actress hai, but comedy sabke bas ki baat nahi hai. Aur uske baad kisiko copy karna, wo bohot mushkil hai, bohot pressure hota hai. Dekho aaj main kitna bhi sochu kisi actress ko copy karna, toh wo copy ho jaati hai. Chahe main kitni bhi achhi acting karu. (See, as an actor, I had said this even back then, when the controversy was going on, very frankly, that she has done good work. She is a good actress, but comedy is not everyone’s cup of tea. And after that, trying to copy someone is very difficult; there’s a lot of pressure involved. Look, even today, no matter how much I try to copy another actress, it ends up looking like a copy, no matter how good my acting is).”

Shilpa Shinde returns as Angoori

Earlier this month, the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain unveiled the teaser for the new season. While the original show was rooted purely in comedy, the teaser of the upcoming season promises an eerie twist.

One of India’s most popular and long-running comedy shows, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! is known for its light-hearted humour, quirky characters, and iconic catchphrases. It premiered in 2015, and revolves around two neighbouring couples in Kanpur.