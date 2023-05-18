Bhagyashree recalls being accused of affair with Salman Khan right after she gave birth to her 1st child with husband

Actor Bhagyashree, who was seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, opened up about their relationship rumours in a recent interview. Bhagyashree said her husband Himalay Dassani was once asked ‘aapko kaise lagta hai, Bhagyashree ka affair Salman ke saath tha aur ab ye bachcha hua hai (How does it feel she had an affair with Salman and now her son is here)?’ The actor said she had given birth to their son Abhimanyu Dassani a day earlier. Also read: Bhagyashree says people saw husband Himalaya as ‘villain' when she stopped working after marriage post Maine Pyar Kiya

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree together on his show Bigg Boss. (File Photo)

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). In the film, she essayed the role of Suman and featured opposite actor Salman Khan. Bhagyashree also worked with Himalay Dassani in Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul (1989), Tyagi and Paayal (1992). Bhagyashree tied the knot with Himalaya in 1990. They share two children – son Abhimanyu Dassani, who is an actor, and daughter Avantika Dassani.

When asked about the 'many headlines' that used to come out about her and husband Himalay Dassani, Bhagyashree recalled an incident that 'really hurt' her. She said during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, "Ek particular magazine was there. I had just given birth to Abhimanyu. My sister-in-law was outside my room and ek scribe, press reporter ayi bohut bada sa bouquet leke aur boli 'Mujhe Bhagyashree se milna hai' (One journalist came to the hospital with a big bouquet of flowers and said she wanted to meet me). So obviously they (her family) said, 'Of course, go in you are there to wish her'. Wo andar ayi and she looked at Himalay and said 'Aapko kaisa lagta hai, Bhagyashree ka affair Salman ke saath tha aur ab ye bachcha hua hai (She came inside my room and asked my husband 'How do you feel that your wife had an affair with Salman and she has now given birth to this baby)?'"

The actor continued, "I was like life ke kabhi kisi ne aisi baat nahi ki (I felt at the moment that no one has ever said such a thing) or there was ever anything (like that). Even during the entire course of Maine Pyar Kiya being made Salman was such a gentleman. Kabhi hum dono ka aisa rishta nahi tha. Kisi ne ek katra hi aisi baat nahi ki thi (Salman and my relationship was never like that and no one ever said such a thing about us). And this was on the very next day of my delivering a baby. Toh mujhe yeh laga ki log kitna kisi aur ko takhleef pahucha sakte hain. Uss baat ko lekar mujhe itna dukh hua ki after that I stopped reading any filmy magazine, no magazines came into the house and main filmy duniya se ekdum alag ho gayi (I was shocked that someone could say such a thing. After this incident I stopped reading film magazine and stayed away from the industry)."

Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released in April, had a special cameo by his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan followed four brothers and portrayed the close bond that they share. The film revolved around a kind-hearted protagonist – Salman Khan – who refrained from marriage in order to care for his brothers.

