Bhagyashree reunites with Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Salman Khan for 'awesome' Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan scene. Watch

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on April 21. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and marks the Bollywood debuts of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. The song Yetamma also has a cameo appearance by Telugu actor Ram Charan. Amid the sea of actors seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, there's one name that is winning the hearts on social media: Bhagyashree. Also read: Salman Khan poses with Bhagyashree and Mohnish Bahl's daughters, Pranutan calls it 'Maine Pyar Kiya in the multiverse'

Bhagyashree with Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya (left); Salman in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has a special cameo by Salman’s Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree. As Salman makes an entrance and sees Bhagyashree, the background score of their 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya plays. What's more, fans also see a glimpse of younger Salman and Bhagyashree from Maine Pyar Kiya. This is the first time in 33 years that Salman and Bhagyashree were seen together on screen. Bhagyashree's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan scene also features her son, actor Abhimanyu Dassani, and her husband, former actor Himalaya Dassani.

Fans loved the nostalgic vibe of Bhagyashree's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cameo. The video was shared on a fan page on Instagram with the caption, "First love..." Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote a line from Maine Pyar Kiya, "Dosti mein no sorry, no thank you (There's no place for sorry and thank you in friendship)." Another one said this scene was better than the rest of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and commented, "This scene >>>> whole movie." Another comment read, "Really awesome."

In Maine Pyar Kiya, Salman's Prem and Bhagyashree's Suman fall in love, only to be torn apart by their families' differences. The film directed by Sooraj Barjatya was released on December 29, 1989, and was a huge box office success.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened in theatres on Friday, April 21, and follows four brothers and portrays the close bond that they share. The film revolves around a kind-hearted protagonist – Salman Khan – who refrains from marriage in order to care for his brothers.

