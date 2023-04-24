Salman Khan poses with Bhagyashree and Mohnish Bahl's daughters, Pranutan calls it 'Maine Pyar Kiya in the multiverse'

Actor Salman Khan bonded with the daughters of his Maine Pyar Kiya co-stars Bhagyashree and Mohnish Bahl at the Eid party hosted by Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan. Taking to Instagram, Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan shared pictures with Salman and Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika. (Also Read | When Salman Khan told Bhagyashree he isn't 'a nice guy' as he can't 'stick with one person for long time') Salman Khan posed with Mohnish Bahl and Bhagyashree's daughters Pranutan and Avantika respectively.

In the first photo, Salman, Pranutan, and Avantika smiled as they posed for the camera. For the occasion, Salman wore a black shirt and denims, while Pranutan opted for a black lehenga, and Avantika was seen in an embroidered yellow outfit. In the second picture, Pranutan and Avantika looked excited as they had a conversation. Salman was seen smiling and looking at Avantika as he stood between them.

Sharing the pictures, Pranutan wrote in her caption, "Maine Pyar Kiya in the multiverse (squinting face with tongue emojis). Prem, Jeevan’s daughter and Suman’s daughter (face with hand over mouth emoji). Eid (crescent moon and red heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, Avantika commented, "This is too cute."

"Oh my God! This picture took me to Maine Pyar Kiya days," a fan wrote. "Agar Mohnish Bahl aur @bhagyashree.online dono bhi iss photo mein aa jate toh kamaal ho jaata (If Mohnish Bahl and Bhagyashree became a part of this picture, then it would be wonderful)," said another fan.

Bhagyashree also reacted to the post and shared it on Instagram Stories.

Along with Bhagyashree, her husband Himalay Dassani and son-actor Abhimanyu Dassani also featured in the film in special appearances.

The film's team paid a tribute to Maine Pyar Kiya. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Maine Pyar Kiya released in 1989. It starred Salman, Bhagyashree, Mohnish, Alok Nath and Reema Lagoo.

Mohnish's daughter Pranutan made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's production Notebook in 2019. Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika marked her debut with ZEE5 web series Mithya in 2022.

Salman was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles. Fans will see Salman next in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif.

