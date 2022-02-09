Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dassani walked out of the room when she first watched Maine Pyar Kiya: Couldn’t take it

Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani, who is all set to make her acting debut, revealed she struggled to finish watching Maine Pyar Kiya. The 1989 movie marked Bhagyashree's stepping stone in Bollywood. Bhagyashree co-starred with Salman Khan in her debut film, which continues to be a cult classic.

In a new interview, Avantika said it wasn't an enjoyable experience for her when she first watched Maine Pyar Kiya. She explained that she couldn't bear to see her mother sad on screen.

Speaking with Indian Express, Avantika said she would ‘walk out of the room’, unable to watch certain scenes: “I watched it a couple of times when I was much younger. When I first saw it, I couldn’t take it because I couldn’t watch my mom being sad. It would not sit well with me. So, I would walk out of the room."

However, Avantika added that over the years, she eventually grasped what Maine Pyar Kiya meant to viewers: “We saw that anywhere we go, mom was showered with love and praise even after 30 years of its release. It is a reminder of the fact that when you do something so amazing, the industry will repay you with years of love.”

In an interview with HT Brunch, Bhagyashree talked about the ‘craze’ over Maine Pyar Kiya when the film released: “I was basking in the euphoria of motherhood and the success of my debut film, Maine Pyar Kiya. A huge crowd of people could be seen perpetually at the gate of the building where I lived. And the postman would deliver a huge sack of letters for me every day—he would ask for a bonus every week because of the load he had to carry."

"Strangely, however, I was oblivious to this craze because I was already married and a mother. I was caught up in my own small world and was busy playing with my new-born son,” Bhagyashree added. Her son Abhimanyu Dassani is also an actor.

Avantika Dassani is all geared up to make her foray in acting with ZEE5 web series Mithya. She co-stars with Huma Qureshi in the series, which is directed by Rohan Sippy. Mithya will begin streaming on the OTT platform from February 18.

