Bharat Kapoor, veteran actor best known for films like Barsaat and Balidaan, dies at 80 due to cardiac arrest

Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor has died. He was 80. The actor's friend Avatar Gill confirmed the news to news agency PTI on Monday evening (April 27). Bharat had been unwell for the last few days and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Bharat Kapoor dies

Actor Bharat Kapoor has died at the age of 80.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"I got a call from Bharat ji's son Rahul saying that his father passed away around 3:00 pm due to cardiac arrest at his residence. He was unwell for three days," the actor's close friend Avatar Gill told PTI.

"I've known him for more than 50 years. We did many plays and acted in films together. We were constantly in touch but for a week we didn't speak to each other. For me it is like losing an elder brother, a mentor, and a friend," he said.

About Bharat Kapoor

Bharat was best known for playing supporting roles in films like Hindustan Ki Kasam, Sone Pe Suhaaga, and Balidaan. He gained prominence for playing negative roles in films like Barsaat, Aakhree Raasta, Noorie, Ram Balram, and Inkaar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The last rites of Bharat Kapoor were performed on Monday evening at 6:00 PM at the crematorium near Sion Hospital, while the chautha ceremony will be held on April 30 at the North Bombay Association. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The last rites of Bharat Kapoor were performed on Monday evening at 6:00 PM at the crematorium near Sion Hospital, while the chautha ceremony will be held on April 30 at the North Bombay Association. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Avatar Gill said, “Family and close friends from the industry including Rakesh Bedi, director Ramesh Talvar, and theatre actors paid their last respects to him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avatar Gill said, “Family and close friends from the industry including Rakesh Bedi, director Ramesh Talvar, and theatre actors paid their last respects to him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bharat Kapoor is survived by wife Lopa and sons Rahul and Sagar. His daughter Kavita died a few years ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharat Kapoor is survived by wife Lopa and sons Rahul and Sagar. His daughter Kavita died a few years ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (via inputs from PTI) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (via inputs from PTI) {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON