Bharti Singh says she 'doesn’t feel guilty' about going to work leaving son Laksh at home: 'Have cameras at home'

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa who welcomed their son Laksh in April. Bharti resumed work within two weeks of her child’s arrival, fulfilling her prior work commitments. In a new interview, she said that it doesn’t make her feel guilty about herself for leaving her newborn baby at home for work. Also read: Bharti Singh tells paparazzo her son will take revenge on him for following her during pregnancy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While many lauded Bharti for her professionalism, many social media users questioned her decision to resume work so soon after son's birth. In a recent interview, Bharti revealed how she ensures her baby’s safety at home through cameras installed at her house. She also praised her family, staff and Harsh’s family who often support her in taking care of the little one.

Talking to ETimes, Bharti said, “My baby is not home alone. My family, two helpers, Harsh’s family, my niece are all around to support me and I also have a camera installed at home to check on him. Currently, he is in safe hands so I don’t worry or feel guilty about leaving him at home.”

Bharti also said she believes that she wouldn’t have money to provide best things to her son at home if she doesn’t work. “I also feel that if I had not worked or earned money, we could not have afforded such facilities at home. And this time I am hosting a show alone, so Harsh will be around to check on him,” Bharti added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharti and Harsh tied the knot in 2017. They announced the news of their pregnancy on social media last year. Bharti will be appearing as a host on Zee TV’s reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. It will air in September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.