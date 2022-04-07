Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa bring baby boy home, she asks paparazzi if they're happy for her: 'Mama, chacha bangae'
bollywood

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa bring baby boy home, she asks paparazzi if they're happy for her: 'Mama, chacha bangae'

Comedian and television host Bharti Singh was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after she recently delivered her first baby.
Bharti Singh with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and their newborn son.
Published on Apr 07, 2022 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Comedian Bharti Singh became a mother earlier this week and was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning. She and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were clicked by the paparazzi outside Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital as they stepped out with their newborn son. (Also read: Fans call Bharti Singh inspiring for working till a day before giving birth: 'Women are superheroes')

Bharti was seen in a purple dress while Haarsh wore a blue shirt and denim jeans. He also carried the baby in his arms, who was wrapped in a yellow blanket. The family stopped to pose for pictures and Bharti flashed a big smile for the photographers. Bharti even asked the photographers if they are happy with the baby's arrival. The paparazzi told her they are all happy to become uncles. “Koi mama bana hai koi chacha,” they told her.

RELATED STORIES

As a paparazzo asked her to answer just one question as she sat in her car, Bharti told her she'd do it later as the baby needs to be fed.

The baby arrived on Sunday and on Monday, the couple shared a video on their YouTube channel, which documented Bharti's journey to delivery. Posting the video on their YouTube channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s), the couple captioned the video in Hindi, “Our baby boy is finally here and he is healthy. We just can't believe it that he is here, this is like a dream. This experience is very emotional and this is the happiest thing that happened to us. That feeling of holding your baby for the first time is best. Please shower your love on our baby, just like you guys do it for us.”

“I am scared but also excited. I haven’t experienced this kind of fear even before entering the stage,” Bharti said in the video ahead of the delivery. Haarsh told her, “This is your first pregnancy, which is why you are scared. Next time, you won’t be."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
bharti singh haarsh limbachiyaa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP