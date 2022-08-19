Bhavin Bhanushali: Blessed with options to be selective

Being able to dabble into multiple genres and platforms, actor-social media influencer Bhavin Bhanushali has an option to be to be selective while picking up work.

“I feel blessed that I have a variety of projects to choose from. I have done 10 short films along with reality shows, films, TV shows and over 40 music videos. As social media nowadays, gives you lot of money, so I can zero on doing good films and web series where I am focused upon,” says the Who’s Your Daddy and Vellapanti actor.

Bhanushali agrees that social media has played a big role in his career but playing Ajay Devgn’s son in the film De De Pyaar De gave him immense recognition. “The reach of big screen is phenomenon. I started as an actor then all this social media and content creation came my way. But I believe that you get work only if you are good actor and not because I have millions of followers. Else, it’s wrong for the project and then you are become guilty of taking away opportunity from a deserving person. I tell them agar aapko meri acting acchi lage tabhi mujhe lena. This also gives me a kick as an actor…”

Bhavin Bhanushali during the shoot of his film at Residency in Lucknow.

After Tenali Rama he is not keen to do TV for the moment. “I love doing music videos. Good thing is that they are shot in two days and you get to play different characters every time and it’s also good money. So, if you are doing two in a month then it’s more than enough.”

He shot for his debut film as protagonist in the state capital. “We shot for Ishq Pashmina in Shimla and Lucknow. Working with director Arvind Pandey (a Lucknowite) was great fun and I never felt that he is a debutant director. I am a mastikhor type, who is always high on energy, so it was tough for me to get down to play an intense role. I actually had to stay very calm and composed during the prep as well as during the shoot to remain true to my role.”

Bhanushali candidly admits that shows like Splitsvilla and Hoshiyar were fun projects for him. “In reality shows it’s the money that attracts me along with the right dose of fun. It’s like a vacation for me. I did Social Currency to make my presence felt on OTT and the feature film due to the script not for money.”

Born and brought up in Mumbai, he has roots in Kutch region. “I started acting at 16 and it has been eight years in the industry. From junior artiste to playing lead I have got lot of love from the people for whom I work and try to entertain them. I have not taken any training and have learnt on the go by giving auditions. I am also going to debut in Gujarati cinema. So, I am exploring all platforms and avenues.”