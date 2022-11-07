Bhediya song Apna Bana Le: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's romantic number shows the best of Arunachal Pradesh

The second song from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Bhediya is out now. Titled Apna Bana Le, the song is equally soothing for the eyes as Kriti and Varun romance in the beautiful landscape of Arunachal Pradesh. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh along with Sachin-Jigar who have also given the music. It has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Also read: Bhediya song Thumkeshwari: 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor makes a cameo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apna Bana Le features Kriti Sanon in her new short hairstyle, though she sported longer hair in the other song from the film, Thumkeshwari. She and Varun go on to knit romance in the lush green terrains of Arunachal Pradesh, go cycling on the hilly lanes and sit by the lakeside. Them spending time on a swing overlooking the valley is the highlight of the music video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun and Kriti are currently promoting the film ahead of its release in theatres on November 25. They were spotted visiting the sets of Indian Idol on Monday. While Varun was in black casuals, Kriti was in a colourful saree.

Directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame, Bhediya is a horror comedy shot mostly in Arunachal Pradesh. The first song Thumkeshwari featured Varun and Kriti on the dance floor but Shraddha Kapoor made a surprise cameo in the song. This hinted at a connection between the characters of Stree and Bhediya.

Recently, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu also said Bhediya showcases the "scenic beauty and cultural grandeur" of the state. Thanking the team for choosing the state for the film, he wrote in a series of tweets last week, “Comedy horror film #Bhediya, a Bollywood movie shot entirely in #ArunachalPradesh - is set to release on Nov 25. The movie showcases the scenic beauty and cultural grandeur of our state. Filmed in picturesque regions of Ziro, Sagalee, Pakke Kessang, I'm sure Arunachal is going to be a favourite film shooting destination. I profusely thank Producer Shri Dinesh Vijan ji and Director Amar Kaushik ji for choosing our beautiful state for shooting the movie.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON