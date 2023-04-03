Bholaa box office day 4 collection: Ajay Devgn film gains momentum, earns 44.28 crore on opening weekend

Bholaa, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, gained some momentum at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. The film earned ₹13.48 crore nett on Sunday taking its total earnings to ₹44.28 crore. Directed by Ajay, the film also stars Tabu. The action-thriller film received positive to mixed reviews upon its release on Thursday. (Also Read | Bholaa review: Ajay Devgn brings some slick but mindless action in this 'dark' thriller)

Ajay Devgn in a still from Bholaa.

Bholaa is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures. Bholaa also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of Bholaa and wrote, "Bholaa puts up a healthy score in its *extended* 4-day weekend… The spike on Sat and Sun added strength to its overall total… Thursday ₹11.20 cr, Friday ₹7.40 cr, Saturday ₹12.20 cr, Sunday ₹13.48 cr. Total: ₹44.28 cr. India biz. Bholaa needs to maintain the momentum over weekdays… In fact, it’s the performance on weekdays that will determine where it’s headed."

“The Ramadan period as well as IPL2023 have impacted its biz (busienss), to an extent… However, the holidays ahead - Tueday [#MahavirJayanti] and Friday [Good Friday] - may prove advantageous. Lack of prominent releases [till #KBKJ on #Eid] is another advantage that Bholaa enjoys. Growth/decline in percentage… Friday: [decline] 33.93 percent. Satuday: [growth] 64.86 percent. Sunday: [growth] 10.49 percent at box office.”

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It revolves around an ex-convict (Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. In Bholaa, Ajay features as a newly freed prisoner and Tabu as an IPS officer.

A day ahead of Bholaa's release, Ajay's wife Kajol praised the film. She wrote on Instagram, "Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool. Ajay, I was clapping and cheering throughout. Bholaa releasing tomorrow in 3D." Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runwav 34 in 2022.

