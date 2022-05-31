Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan has delivered 5 hits out of his last 6 movies, here's a list

Kartik Aaryan has a reason to celebrate as his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has breached ₹175 crore mark at the worldwide box office. On its second Monday, the film minted another ₹5 crore in India, taking its domestic haul to ₹128 crore. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 review: Kartik Aaryan-starrer holds its ground against the original; Tabu steals the show)

On Tuesday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the freshest figures. “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is proving all calculations and estimations wrong... The [second] Mon numbers are an eye-opener... Crosses ₹ 125 cr, marches towards ₹ 150 cr... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr. Total: ₹ 128.24 cr. #India biz,” he wrote. He also revealed that this is Kartik's fifth hit among his last six release. The single blip in the records was caused by 2020's Love Aaj Kal, which did not find any takers.

“Barring #LoveAajKal2 - which also opened big - none of the projects had topmost names calling the shots… #KartikAaryan's career choices have worked big time in his favour and one looks forward to the next lot of films,” Taran Adarsh tweeted. “KARTIK AARYAN’S GOLDEN RUN… #KartikAaryan is going through the best phase professionally… #Kartik has delivered 5 solid hits out of 6 films, one after the other: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

A sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy of the same name, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" released on May 20 to positive word of mouth and had an impressive weekend collection of more than ₹55 crore. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 also features Tabu.

The film has become the third Hindi movie of the year to have crossed the 100 crore mark after Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi ( ₹129 crore) and The Kashmir Files ( ₹252 crore).

