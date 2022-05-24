Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office day 4 collection: Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy mints 66 crore, starts the week strong

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to hold ground even as a new week kicks off. The film passed the litmus test on Monday as it recorded a double-digit collection of around ₹10.50 crore after registering an impressive weekend. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, the film is a standalone sequel of the 2007 hit starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Also read: Kartik Aaryan reacts as Vivek Agnihotri congratulates him for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'Let your work speak'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected around ₹66 crore in four days of its release. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the film collected around ₹10-10.50 crore on Monday. The weekend collection of the film of ₹56 crore was Kartik's biggest weekend in his film career.

Kartik and Kiara's horror comedy clashed at the box office with Kangana Ranaut's action spy thriller Dhaakad. The latter bombed at the box office with an opening collection of less than a crore. However, Kangana congratulated Kartik and Kiara for their film's success on Instagram.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 released in approximately 3,200 screens and Dhaakad debuted in 2,200 screens across the country on their opening day. A PTI report quoted a trade source as saying, “There was a need and demand in the audience for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 but nothing for Dhaakad. But right now, around 25 per cent screens have been reduced for Dhaakad." The source added that Dhaakad shows have been reduced and cancelled in many places.

Ahead of the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik told PTI, “To do the kind of films that I need to do, it is important to deliver with numbers and not just reviews. The numbers are the main driving force. I am making films for the audience, it is not for home viewing. It is about community viewing and people should enjoy the films.”

While the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy was directed by Priyadarshan, the 2022 film has been directed by Anees Bazmee in his own style.

