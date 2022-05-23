Kartik Aaryan reacts as Vivek Agnihotri congratulates him for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'Let your work speak'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has reacted after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri congratulated him on the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Taking to Twitter, Vivek wrote, "Lots of congratulations and love to @TheAaryanKartik for wonderful success. Let your work speak and never forget to Ekla Chalo Re (red heart emoji)." The words are from a song by Rabindranath Tagore which translates to ‘walk alone’. (Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office day 3 collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film mints a stellar ₹56 crore over weekend)

Reacting to the tweet, Kartik Aaryan said, "Thank you so much Sir (red heart emoji) #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 (call me hand emoji)." Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Paresh Rawal among others.

Kartik's reply to Vivek.

Earlier, Kangana had also congratulated the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team. On Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office…congratulations to the entire team of the film.” The actor had also tagged both Kartik and Kiara.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra had also praised the film and shared a note on Instagram Stories. Tagging the cast of the film, Sidharth had written, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 got laughter, thrills and entertainment. Kudos and best wishes to @Kiaraaliaadvani @aneezbazmee @kartikaaryan @muradkhetani and the team. Kill it."

The Kartik and Kiara-starrer horror-comedy has earned ₹55.96 crore in three days of its release. The film, a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror-comedy of the same name, released on Friday last week.

Sharing the box office numbers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 infuses oxygen in the lungs of an ailing industry... A ₹ 55 cr+ weekend at a time when most #Hindi films are ending up below ₹ 20 cr lifetime is a MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr. Total: ₹ 55.96 cr. #India biz.”

The film's success has ended the dry spell at the Bollywood box office, which saw only two other Hindi films doing impressive business -- Alia Bhatt's February release Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files, which opened in March. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

