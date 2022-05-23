Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office day 3 collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film crosses 50 cr in first weekend

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, had a successful first weekend at the box office. After registering a good opening of ₹14 crore on Friday, it went on to see immense growth during the weekend. With a fantastic response at the ticket counters on Sunday, the film went on to cross ₹50 crore in three days of its release. Also read: Kartik Aaryan fails to get a ticket for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, thanks fans for the housefull board. See pics

The film collected around ₹22-23 crore on Sunday as per early estimates reported by Boxofficeindia.com. This takes its total to 54-55 crore at the domestic box office. The portal also reported, “The biggest surprise for the film is West Bengal as this circuit is not keen on comedies and Kartik Aaryan films have also done less here but this film is very strong maybe due to the horror factor and native characters and language used in the film.”

On Sunday, Kartik visited Gaiety cinemas in Mumbai to watch his film but found the show to be housefull. He shared his happiness on Instagram and said that he failed to get a ticket for himself. The film received positive to mixed reviews and went on to garner a good response in theatres.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The Anees Bazmee film does invite comparisons with the original but manages to hold its ground, aided by strong performances from Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu.”

On Friday, Kiara's rumoured boyfriend actor Sidharth Malhotra also praised the film on Instagram. He wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 got laughter, thrills and entertainment. Kudos and best wishes to @Kiaraaliaadvani @aneezbazmee @kartikaaryan @muradkhetani and the team. Kill it."

Directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

