Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office day 6 collection: Film could cross 100 crore by this weekend

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected ₹84 crore in six days of its release and is expected to cross ₹100 crore by the weekend. It also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. 
Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is having a strong hold on the box office even on weekdays. 
Published on May 26, 2022 02:26 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, continues to do well during the week. The film collected 8.51 crore on Wednesday, taking its total to 84.7 crore. It will possibly cross the 100 crore mark by Saturday. Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office day 5: Kartik Aaryan seeks river Ganga's blessings as film mints 76 cr

Sharing the box office collection of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to spell magic... SUPERB TRENDING on weekdays... This one is not going to slow down soon... All set for 92 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr, Wed 8.51 cr. Total: 84.78 cr. #India biz.”

Taran compared the film's (day 6) first Wednesday collection with the collections of the other Bollywood releases this year. He said Bhool Bhulaiyaa recorded the second highest Wednesday collection of 2022. The Kashmir Files had recorded the biggest first Wednesday with 19 crore. However, South films like KGF 2 and RRR, which were dubbed in Hindi as well, had bigger Wednesday collections than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

He tweeted, “Day 6 [Wednesday] Biz: TOP 3 SCORERS IN 2022... 1. #TheKashmirFiles: 19.05 cr, 2. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2: 8.51 cr, 3. #GangubaiKathiawadi: 6.21 cr #Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz. Wednesday biz of the two event films, dubbed in #Hindi… #KGF2: 16.35 cr [Wednesday was Day 7, since it released on Thursday]. #RRR: 13 cr #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #India biz.”

Kartik recently made a spiritual visit to Varanasi with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer Bhushan Kumar. He attended the Ganga aarti and enjoyed boat ride. Meanwhile, his co-stars Kiara Advani and Tabu made it to Karan Johar's birthday bash on Wednesday. Karan and Kartik had a fallout after he quit his production, Dostana 2.

