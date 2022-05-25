Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office day 5: Kartik Aaryan seeks river Ganga's blessings as film mints 76 cr

Kartik Aaryan recently visited Varanasi as his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected over ₹76 crore at the box office in just five days. The actor enjoyed a boat ride during the day and attended the evening aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of river Ganga in the evening. He was accompanied by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer Bhushan Kumar. Also read: Kartik Aaryan reveals that he has dated a Bollywood actor in the past, talks about infidelity in industry

Kartik shared several pictures from his time in Varanasi on Instagram and captioned them, “Blessed”. The actor enjoyed sightseeing during the day as well as post sunset. He dressed up in a kurta-pyjama for the visit and soaked in the mood during the aarti. Pictures of him also show how he enjoyed his time on a boat.

Kartik Aaryan in Varanasi.

Kartik Aaryan on banks of river Ganga.

Kartik's fans reacted to his pictures in the comments section. A fan wrote, “May God bless you with lots n lots of blessings and success.”

Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office numbers of the film on Twitter on Wednesday. He wrote, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 springs a BIG SURPRISE on Day 5 as it almost nears double digits... Mass circuits are EXCELLENT, driving its biz... Should cross 100 cr in Weekend 2... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr. Total: ₹ 76.27 cr. #India biz."

Kartik plays Ruhaan Randhawa or Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. The film is a horror-comedy which is a standalone sequel of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 film.

On the day of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's release, Kartik had shared a few pictures from his visit to the Sidhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. He shared them with a Sanskrit verse for Lord Ganesha. He went to Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for the film, continuing a tradition he has been following.

Kartik has other projects also lined up. He has been shooting for Shehzada with Kriti Sanon since a few weeks.

