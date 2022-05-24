Kartik Aaryan reveals that he has dated a Bollywood actor in the past, talks about infidelity in industry

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In a new interview, Kartik spilled beans about his personal life and said that he has dated a Bollywood actor in the past. He also talked about infidelity in Bollywood and that how media link up actors. Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office day 3 collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film mints a stellar ₹56 crore over weekend

Kartik made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's buddy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. The film emerged as a sleeper hit and Kartik got nominated for the Producers Guild Film Award for Best Male Debut. He later appeared in the sequel of the film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. He has also acted in films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal 2, Luka Chuppi, Dhamaka and many more.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, when Kartik was asked if he has ever dated a Bollywood actor, he said “Yes.” Further on being asked about infidelity in Bollywood, he said, “If two actors are working together and go out for a coffee, it will be reported that they were ‘spotted’ together. People will begin to talk. Shall I stop going out? Or shall I look for secret spots? What if two people are meeting just as friends? If four people go out, they’ll publish photos of just two. This happens. And because of this, it seems strange when you’re ‘spotted’ with someone else later.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav, is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles.

Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Kriti Sanon, with whom Kartik has worked in Luka Chuppi. Shehzada will also star Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles.

