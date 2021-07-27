Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Bhoot Police first footage: Watch Saif Ali Khan's Vibhooti in action, wearing wonky headgear

Watch Saif Ali Khan in the first footage from Bhoot Police, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan in Bhoot Police.

The first footage from Bhoot Police, the upcoming horror-comedy starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, was revealed as a part of a slate announcement video shared by Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday.

The video also included fresh footage of upcoming shows such as The Empire, based on the novels by Alex Rutherford; Escape Live, starring Jaaved Jafferi; Human, starring Kirti Kulhari; Six Suspects, starring Pratik Gandhi; and more.

Saif Ali Khan's colourful character Vibhooti was put in the spotlight in the brief clip. He seemed to be dressed in ritualistic headgear. Earlier this month, Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan shared his first look from the film, on his behalf. Saif isn't on social media. "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice coming soon on Disney + Hotstar," she captioned the post.

Later, the first looks of Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez's characters were also shared online. Yami plays Maya, and Jacqueline plays Kanika in the film. Arjun, meanwhile, plays a character named Chiraunji.

Bhoot Police was shot in Dharamshala last year, and Saif had expressed his excitement about playing such a fun character, and experimenting with the horror-comedy genre. His old producing partner, Dinesh Vijan, is in the process of creating a horror-comedy universe of films, which include Stree, Roohi, and the upcoming Bhediya.

Also read: Bhoot Police: Kareena Kapoor drops first look at Saif Ali Khan's character; film coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Bhoot Police director Pavan Kirpalani had said in a statement, "I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film..." The film arrives on September 17.

Topics
bhoot police saif ali khan arjun kapoor jacquline fernandez yami gautam disney plus hotstar

