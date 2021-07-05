Bhoot Police: Kareena Kapoor drops first look at Saif Ali Khan's character; film coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Kareena Kapoor on Monday took to Instagram to share a new poster for the upcoming film Bhoot Police, featuring her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Bhoot Police, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor, is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip." The poster shows Saif Ali Khan's character carrying a sort of sceptre. He's wearing a leather jacket, a black shirt, and a necklace with a talon dangling from it.





Bhoot Police was shot in Himachal Pradesh late last year. Kareena joined Saif and the team in Dharamshala, before she gave birth to her second son earlier this year. Kareena's first social media post after giving birth was also a poster for Bhoot Police.

Speaking about Bhoot Police, Arjun told SpotboyE, "I am very excited about Bhoot Police, to do a comedy with the co-actor playing off each other, and it's a genre that's new to me as an actor. I am really happy that I have experimented with it at a time like this. I think making people smile and laugh is very important and I am glad that Bhoot Police will be my next one."

Saif was last seen in the controversial Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. After a string of commercial disappointments, the actor experienced mainstream success at the box office with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman. He will also be seen as Lankesh in Adipurush, and in Bunty Aur Babli 2.