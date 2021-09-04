Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bhoot Police song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai: Arjun Kapoor romances Yami Gautam amid sand dunes
bollywood

Bhoot Police song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai: Arjun Kapoor romances Yami Gautam amid sand dunes

Bhoot Police team dropped a new song from the film. It stars Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam and is a romantic song. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam in Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai from Bhoot Police.

The makers of Bhoot Police on Saturday unveiled a new song from the film. Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai features Arjun Kapoor romancing Yami Gautam in a desert.

Sharing the song, Arjun wrote: “This is your sign to tell your loved one #MujhePyaarPyaarHai. Song out now.” Arjun serenades Yami Gautam amid desert sands and later inside a beautiful haveli. The song is sung by Armaan Malik and Shreya Ghoshal and has music by Sachin Jigar.

RELATED STORIES

 

Bhoot Police is a horror comedy which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Saif will be seen as Vibhooti, Arjun as Chiraunji, Yami Gautam as Maya and Jacqueline as Kanika. Saif and Arjun play ghostbusters in the film.

The film was largely shot in Dharamshala with a small section shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The film has been helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who has earlier directed films such as Ragini MMS and Phobia.

Bhoot Police's trailer was unveiled in August and featured Saif as an agnostic, who is into the profession for the money, while Arjun takes his job seriously and routinely refers to a book, he recalls ‘baba ki kitab’.

Another song, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police, was unveiled in late August and featured Saif, Arjun and Jacqueline in it.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor introduces Chiraunji from Bhoot Police, talks of unravelling 'supernatural powers' with laughter

Speaking about the film, Pavan Kirpalani had said in a statement, "I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film..."

Bhoot Police is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, the makers reportedly confirmed its digital release in June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan arjun kapoor jacqueline fernandez yami gautam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Saif says he wouldn't have done Vikram Vedha if he had to dance with Hrithik

Arjun shares hairdo pics as he goes 'back to black', bids adieu to blonde hair

Sonam Kapoor opens doors to her London home, check out her 18 lakh couch

KBC 13: Amitabh auditions with Deepika for Farah, says ‘Ek chutki sindoor’
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP