Bhoot Police song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai: Arjun Kapoor romances Yami Gautam amid sand dunes

The makers of Bhoot Police on Saturday unveiled a new song from the film. Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai features Arjun Kapoor romancing Yami Gautam in a desert.

Sharing the song, Arjun wrote: “This is your sign to tell your loved one #MujhePyaarPyaarHai. Song out now.” Arjun serenades Yami Gautam amid desert sands and later inside a beautiful haveli. The song is sung by Armaan Malik and Shreya Ghoshal and has music by Sachin Jigar.

Bhoot Police is a horror comedy which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Saif will be seen as Vibhooti, Arjun as Chiraunji, Yami Gautam as Maya and Jacqueline as Kanika. Saif and Arjun play ghostbusters in the film.

The film was largely shot in Dharamshala with a small section shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The film has been helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who has earlier directed films such as Ragini MMS and Phobia.

Bhoot Police's trailer was unveiled in August and featured Saif as an agnostic, who is into the profession for the money, while Arjun takes his job seriously and routinely refers to a book, he recalls ‘baba ki kitab’.

Another song, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police, was unveiled in late August and featured Saif, Arjun and Jacqueline in it.

Speaking about the film, Pavan Kirpalani had said in a statement, "I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film..."

Bhoot Police is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, the makers reportedly confirmed its digital release in June.