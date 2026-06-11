Bhooth Bangla OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror comedy

Bhooth Bangla OTT release: Priyadarshan’s horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, will begin streaming soon. The film was released in theatres on April 16 to mixed reviews and has performed decently at the box office. Know when and where to stream it.

When and where to stream Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla OTT release: Akshay Kumar plays the lead in the Priyadarshan horror comedy.

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Bhooth Bangla will begin streaming on Netflix from June 12. On Thursday, the OTT platform made the announcement on their social media, writing, “Zor zor se bolke sabko dara do (side eye emoji) Bhooth Bangla mein jald entry hogi (bat and blast emojis) (Scream and scare everyone, you will soon enter the Bhooth Bangla) Watch Bhooth Bangla, out 12 June, on Netflix.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Eagerly waiting to watch it again,” read one comment under the announcement. “Finally wait is over,” read another. Some asked whether the film would be dubbed into South Indian languages. One even wrote, “Chlo membership restart krne ka samay aagya (Time to restart my membership).” One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Can't wait to check it out! First half was hilarious in theatres but second half dragged a bit. Hope the VFX looks better on Netflix.” About Bhooth Bangla {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Eagerly waiting to watch it again,” read one comment under the announcement. “Finally wait is over,” read another. Some asked whether the film would be dubbed into South Indian languages. One even wrote, “Chlo membership restart krne ka samay aagya (Time to restart my membership).” One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Can't wait to check it out! First half was hilarious in theatres but second half dragged a bit. Hope the VFX looks better on Netflix.” About Bhooth Bangla {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi star in it. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹181.93 crore net in India and ₹269.22 crore worldwide in 55 days of its release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi star in it. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹181.93 crore net in India and ₹269.22 crore worldwide in 55 days of its release. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhooth Bangla tells the story of siblings Arjun (Akshay) and Meera (Mithila Palkar), who inherited an ancestral palace. However, Arjun soon learns that no one in the town where the palace is located gets married because of an evil entity called Vadhusur, who steals brides. Unknown to him, he decides to host his sister’s destination wedding there. But soon chaos ensues. HT review described the film as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 + Shaitaan + Stree = Bhooth Bangla.

Bhooth Bangla was Priyadarshan and Akshay’s reunion years after Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009) and Khatta Meetha (2010). They have also shot for a film titled Haiwaan, a remake of Mohanlal’s 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam. The remake will also star Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The film is expected to hit screens in August.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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