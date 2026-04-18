...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay film opens at 24 cr; beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but not Thamma

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar has given the fourth-best opening for an Indian horror-comedy.

Apr 18, 2026 10:20 am IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
Advertisement

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion with Bhooth Bangla has delivered winning returns at the box office. The horror-comedy has taken a strong start in India and is doing decent business overseas on its opening days. This has helped the film register a strong opening for its genre, beating some leading hits in the category, but it hasn't quite reached the top.

Bhooth Bangla box office update

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar in the a poster of Bhooth Bangla.

Bhooth Bangla released on April 17 with paid previews the night before. The Akshay Kumar-starrer had a promising time at the paid previews, earning 3.50 crore net in India. On its release day, buoyed by positive reviews, the film earned 12.25 crore net, taking its opening-day haul to 15.75 crore net ( 18.90 crore gross). The film suffered as it saw only about 10% occupancy in the morning shows, but good word of mouth saw that number jump to over 30% by the night shows. This has raised hopes that the film should have a very strong Saturday and see a good jump in domestic collections.

Bhooth Bangla did not have a grand time overseas, but still managed to rake in just over $550K internationally. This takes its global haul to 24 crore in the first day.

Bhooth Bangla in the pantheon of horror-comedies

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the director’s return to Hindi films after five years. It is also his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar in 14 years. The film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

akshay kumar priyadarshan box office
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay film opens at 24 cr; beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but not Thamma
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.