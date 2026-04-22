Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar film mints ₹118 crore; beats Bhediya, O Romeo lifetime
Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion is reaping rewards at the ticket window.
Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 5: After a promising opening weekend, Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla saw a dip in earnings on Monday. But on Tuesday, the film saw a mild revival, with collections boosted, unusual for a weekday. This has raised hopes for a healthier lifetime run for the film, which is still jostling for eyeballs with Dhurandhar 2.
Bhooth Bangla box office update
Bhooth Bangla released on April 17 with paid previews the night before. The Akshay Kumar-starrer had a promising time at the paid previews, earning ₹3.50 crore net in India. On its release day, buoyed by positive reviews, the film earned ₹12.25 crore net. The film made ₹58 crore net in India on its first weekend. This was followed by a slightly disappointing Monday, where it managed just ₹6.75 crore. But on Tuesday, the film roared back, earning ₹8 crore net. This takes the film’s domestic haul after five days to ₹72.75 crore net ( ₹86.62 crore gross).
Bhooth Bangla recovered overseas, too. After a middling start in paid previews and on opening day, it earned $1 million in international territories on days 2 and 3. Having earned $270k overseas on day 5, it has now exceeded $3 million in overseas earnings. The film’s worldwide gross now stands at ₹118 crore. Provided it maintains its momentum over its first week, it should cross the ₹150 crore mark by the second weekend.
Bhooth Bangla beats Bhediya lifetime haul
With a worldwide gross of ₹118 crore, Bhooth Bangla has quickly become the 3rd-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, leapfrogging past Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo ( ₹92 crore) and Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 ( ₹78 crore). However, its biggest success yet has been crossing the lifetime earnings of Maddock’s horror-comedy Bhediya. The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer had earned ₹90 crore worldwide upon its 2022 release. Bhooth Bangla is now on course to beat another Maddock horror comedy - Munjya, which had a global haul of ₹132 crore. It will then set its sights on Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But overtaking their sequels - Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - may be a bridge too far for the Priyadarshan film.
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With a worldwide gross of ₹118 crore, Bhooth Bangla has quickly become the 3rd-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, leapfrogging past Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo ( ₹92 crore) and Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 ( ₹78 crore). However, its biggest success yet has been crossing the lifetime earnings of Maddock’s horror-comedy Bhediya. The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer had earned ₹90 crore worldwide upon its 2022 release. Bhooth Bangla is now on course to beat another Maddock horror comedy - Munjya, which had a global haul of ₹132 crore. It will then set its sights on Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But overtaking their sequels - Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - may be a bridge too far for the Priyadarshan film.
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Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the director’s return to Hindi films after five years. It is also his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar in 14 years. The film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar.
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