bollywood

Bhuj The Pride of India trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha bring alive ‘greatest battle ever fought’

Bhuj The Pride of India trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar feature in the war drama directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Ajay Devgn in a still from the Bhuj: The Pride of India trailer.

Ajay Devgn unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India, on Monday. Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, “When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia.”

Bhuj: The Pride of India, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, is set in the backdrop of the India-Pakistan War of 1971. The film, which stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar, is inspired by the journey of Indian Air Force Squadron leader Vijay Karnik and how he, along with 300 women from a local village, rebuilt an entire IAF airbase.

The trailer begins with an airstrike on the Bhuj airport. As India figures out how to stop the Pakistan army, we see glimpses of how the characters of Ajay, Sanjay, Sonakshi, Nora and Sharad are filled with the fire of patriotism. There are also plenty of action sequences, from missile launches to attacks on warships.

At the end, Ajay is seen rising from the wreckage and declaring, “Mere marne ka maatam mat karna, maine khud yeh shahdat chuni hai. Main jeeta hoon marne ke liye, mera naam hai sipahi (Don’t mourn my death, I have chosen martyrdom myself. I live to die, I am a soldier).”

Bhuj: The Pride of India is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13, just two days before Independence Day.

Also see: Angad Bedi recreates Katrina Kaif’s sensuous mango drink ad, Neha Dhupia says ‘look what you have done to my husband’

Ajay directed an action sequence in Bhuj: The Pride of India due to stunt coordinator Peter Hein’s unavailability last March. “It is true that Ajay designed the action sequence for the movie. The sequences come at a crucial juncture in the narrative. In the first set-piece, Ajay is seen attempting hand-to-hand combat as he fights the spies sent by the Pakistani army. The other segment, an outdoor shoot, has Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar take on the baddies,” Mid-Day quoted the film’s spokesperson as saying.

