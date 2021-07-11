Bhuj teaser: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha bring an action epic to Disney+ Hotstar

Ajay Devgn took to social media on Sunday to share the first teaser for his upcoming action film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

The teaser shows deadly strikes, missile launches, attacks on warships and more. Ajay Devgn is seen in full uniform, Sonakshi Sinha has a special dance number and Sanjay Dutt makes a mysterious appearance. There is also Nora Fatehi in the film. A voiceover by Ajay is heard as he tells all not to mourn his death, it's martyrdom he has chosen for himself.

Watch the teaser here:

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India also features Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk. The film is set amid the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in the film.

Vijay Karnik was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. The film will be out on August 13. The motion poster said how Pakistan raided the Bhuj Airfield 35 times in 14 days. The trailer of the film will be out on July 12, Monday.

As per a report, Ajay has directed an action sequence in the upcoming movie. Ajay reportedly took over as south stunt coordinator Petter Hein was unavailable just days before shootings were halted.

A Mid Day report quoted the film’s spokesperson as saying, “It is true that Ajay designed the action sequence for the movie. The sequences come at a crucial juncture in the narrative. In the first set-piece, Ajay is seen attempting hand-to-hand combat as he fights the spies sent by the Pakistani army. The other segment, an outdoor shoot, has Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar take on the baddies. While Peter Hein has handled the remaining action scenes, he was not available in mid-March when these pieces were to be shot. Since producers Ginny Khanuja, Bhushan Kumar, Vajir Singh and Kumar Mangat Pathak had booked the Powai studio and got the combination dates of the concerned actors,they requested Ajay to take charge. Anyone who has worked with the actor has noticed his expertise in mounting a high-octane fight scene, like father Veeru Devgan.”