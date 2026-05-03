Bhumi Pednekar calls Bargi Dam tragedy ‘heartbreaking’, demands accountability: This is so tragic…

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has expressed deep anguish after reading about the Bargi Dam boat tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district. Taking to social media, she termed it a tragic accident and stressed that accountability must be taken for what happened.

Bhumi Pednekar heartbroken

Bhumi Pednekar is heartbroken after reading about the Bargi Dam boat tragedy.

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A boat, Narmada Queen, carrying around what locals estimate was at least 43 people, capsized on Thursday. Search and rescue operations are still underway as officials struggle to trace remaining passengers.

On Saturday, Bhumi took to Instagram Stories to express sorrow about the tragedy. The actor reposted a story reporting on the tragedy to share her feelings and emotions.

Praying for the victims, Bhumi wrote, "This is so tragic and heartbreaking. There has to be accountability taken.”

As many as 10 people have died in the cruise boat tragedy, while the search is still on for three missing tourists. In a heart-wrenching moment during rescue operations in Madhya Pradesh, divers recovered the body of a woman still clutching her child inside the capsized tourist boat in Bargi Dam, a scene that left even experienced rescuers shaken.

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{{^usCountry}} In her note, Bhumi added that the haunting image of a mother clutching her son is one that will stay with her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her note, Bhumi added that the haunting image of a mother clutching her son is one that will stay with her. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Praying for the families that have been affected. The visual of a mother holding her son will live with me forever,” Bhumi shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Praying for the families that have been affected. The visual of a mother holding her son will live with me forever,” Bhumi shared. {{/usCountry}}

Bhumi's Insta Story

{{^usCountry}} About the MP boat tragedy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About the MP boat tragedy {{/usCountry}}

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The boat, operated by the state tourism department, capsized during a storm on Thursday evening in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, with some of the survivors alleging negligence and safety lapses, such as life jackets not being distributed in time. The tourist cruise boat capsized in the reservoir on the Narmada river during a storm.

Authorities said tickets had been issued for 29 passengers, but survivors claimed that the boat was carrying between 43 and 45 people at the time of the accident.

Sangeeta Kori, a tourist from Delhi, described the panic. “No one was made to wear life jackets beforehand,” she told PTI. According to her, chaos erupted once water began entering the boat and life jackets were distributed in a rush.

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“There was a lot of negligence. The pilot of the boat wasn’t listening at all. People from the village were shouting and signaling him to bring the cruise to a safer side, but he kept going the same way, which caused it to overturn suddenly,” she said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the spot of wreckage of the cruise boat last week. On Friday, the state government ordered a probe into the tragedy and dismissed three crew members. It also banned operation of similar vessels in the state. The Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will provide an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each dead, while injured persons will receive ₹50,000.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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