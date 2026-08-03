Bhumi Pednekar condemns rape threats against female protesters in new video; internet calls it 'damage control'

After facing backlash for calling out protesters for using foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhumi Pednekar has shared another video in which she speaks out against online bullying targeting a female protester whose video recently went viral. The actor condemned the rape and death threats being directed at the young woman and other female protesters.

What did Bhumi Pednekar say?

Bhumi Pednekar shared a new video slamming rape threats against female protester.

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In the video, Bhumi says, "I saw a video on the Internet, in which a young girl who was part of the protest was giving an interview, and she looked visibly broken and shaken. Her one video had went viral, and since then she has been receiving rape and death threats, even her mother faced the same. This is unacceptable. We cannot bully a young girl. We cannot put fear psychosis in a young child’s mind just because we don’t agree with their opinion."

She added, "As women we anyway face a lot of harassment and as a public figure, I have gone through that experience and I cannot tell you how deep and lasting its impact is on someone’s mental health. We all just want the nation to progress and when we will demand right things, in the right way with unity, we will see right development. I just wanted to leave this thought."

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Internet reacts

{{^usCountry}} Many social media users are calling Bhumi's latest video a "damage control" move following the criticism over her earlier remarks. One comment read, "Nice damage control." Another comment read, "Didi, just realised that she might her lose audience 😶." One more comment read, "This one should have been your 1st video. Now it feels like damage control." Bhumi's earlier comments led to backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many social media users are calling Bhumi's latest video a "damage control" move following the criticism over her earlier remarks. One comment read, "Nice damage control." Another comment read, "Didi, just realised that she might her lose audience 😶." One more comment read, "This one should have been your 1st video. Now it feels like damage control." Bhumi's earlier comments led to backlash {{/usCountry}}

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In her earlier video, Bhumi had criticised protesters for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her remarks prompted many on social media to question what they described as her selective outrage, with several users pointing out that the actor had not supported the student-led CJP protest in Delhi but decided to school protestors about their behaviour.

Bhumi had said in the clip, "Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it’s not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?”

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She added, "Guys, this isn't our culture; it’s wrong, and this really bothered me — that’s why I wanted to come forward and address this: a country will only progress and move forward when, collectively and unitedly, we discuss our flaws as well as the good things. Our culture and value system form our backbone; we shouldn't stray from them, otherwise, we won't be able to communicate the right things in the right way, and they will never be implemented or lead to change."