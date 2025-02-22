Mere Husband Ki Biwi box office collection day 2: Arjun, Rakul, Bhumi's film holds steady at 1.65 crore

Mere Husband Ki Biwi box office collection day 2: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic comedy opened to a positive response from the audience, with many praising the cast’s performances and the comedy. The film remains steady in its first weekend but showed no sign of improvement yet. Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar's film shows no growth at box office.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi box office report

According to Sacnilk, Mere Husband Ki Biwi collected ₹1.5 crore on its opening day (Friday, 21 February). While the film was expected to see a rise in collections on day two, given the positive response from critics and moviegoers, it remained stagnant. As per the trade tracking site, the film earned ₹1.65 crore at the box office on its first Saturday, bringing its total collection to ₹3.15 crore as per early estimates.

The film recorded an overall 10.34% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with 7.17% in morning shows, 13.50% in afternoon shows, and 0% in evening and night shows. It is also facing strong competition from Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna’s Chhaava, which has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far, raking in over ₹300 crore worldwide since its release on 8 February.

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi

The romantic comedy, directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment, stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film also features Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Shakti Kapoor, Mukesh Rishi, Kanwaljit Singh, Anita Raj, and Harsh Gujral in supporting roles.

The story follows Ankur Chadha (Arjun Kapoor), a man haunted by his ex-wife, Prabhleen Dhillon (Bhumi Pednekar), who is his complete opposite. Just as Ankur finds love again with Antara Khanna (Rakul Preet Singh), fate takes a twist—Prabhleen suffers from retrograde amnesia and believes Ankur has just proposed to her. What follows is a whirlwind of chaos, comedy, and unexpected twists.