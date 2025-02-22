Twitter calls Mere Husband Ki Biwi ‘surprise package of the year’, says ‘Bollywood should take notes'

Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar's romantic-comedy film Mere Husband Ki Biwi was released in cinemas on 21 February. The film opened to a positive response from the audience, but despite this, it had a slow start at the box office. Rajul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Harsh Gujral's still from Mere Husband Ki Biwi.(Twitter)

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views about the film. While some praised Arjun Kapoor's performance, others felt that Rakul Preet Singh carried the film on her shoulders like a boss. The film's "strong writing" and "relatable storyline" have impressed cine-goers.

Here's a look at what X users have to say about Mere Husband Ki Biwi-

One of the tweets read, “Tbh, I didn’t exp ect Mere Husband Ki Biwi to be THIS good. Surprise package of the year! 10/10 entertaining.”

Another tweet read, “Bollywood, take notes! THIS is how you make a comedy that doesn’t rely on lame jokes. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is too good!”

Praising the director, a fan tweeted, "Mudassar Aziz knows how to balance comedy and emotions perfectly! Mere Husband Ki Biwi is proof that he’s a master of feel-good entertainers."

Another X user wrote, "I swear, this movie is a MEME goldmine. So many hilarious moments, all the characters killed it!! Just too good."

A fan praised Rakul Preet Singh’s performance, tweeting, "#RakulPreetSingh was a total scene-stealer! Effortless comedy, perfect timing, & emotional depth... she carried her role like a boss!" Another added, "Rakul Preet Singh didn’t just play #Antara—she became her! A perfect mix of style, confidence, and pure talent, making every moment on screen unforgettable! #MereHusbandKiBiwi #RakulPreetSingh."

Arjun Kapoor’s performance was also widely appreciated. A fan wrote, "Bro, #ArjunKapoor in Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a VIBE! His comic timing + confused expressions = pure entertainment!" Another agreed, commenting, "100% agree! Arjun’s expressions alone had me laughing! Perfect mix of charm and comedy!"

However, not everyone enjoyed the film. A cinemagoer expressed disappointment, tweeting, “#MereHusbandKiBiwi is one of the worst movies I've ever seen. The film failed to evoke any emotions, with subpar acting, a weak screenplay, and humour that fell flat. To top it off, the cinema was almost empty, with only two other people there. Avoid at any cost!”

Another tweet read, "Film Review: flat, boring, mediocre songs, bad acting, failed to make you laugh except for a few scenes here and there, bad screenplay.

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment, Mere Husband Ki Biwi stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, along with Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Shakti Kapoor, Mukesh Rishi, Kanwaljit Singh, Harsh Gujral, and Anita Raj in supporting roles. The film earned ₹1.5 crore in India and ₹1.8 crore worldwide at the box office on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.