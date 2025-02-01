Mere Husband Ki Biwi Trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh roast themselves; fans call it ‘genius’

Laughing at and roasting oneself is not an easy feat to achieve. But those who learn to do so can excel in comedy. After watching the trailer of Mudassar Aziz's directorial Mere Husband Ki Biwi, it’s safe to say that Arjun Kapoor and his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh are on the right path. When the film was first announced with a quirky poster hinting at a love circle, not a triangle, fans were intrigued. But many expected a cliche storyline with Bhumi as the wife, like her role in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), and Rakul as Arjun’s girlfriend. Well, these theories have been proven wrong within the first 20 seconds of the trailer. Rakul, Bhumi and Arjun in Mere Husband Ki Biwi

The three minutes and eleven seconds long trailer begins with a hilarious introduction of the three actors— Bhumi who has only been seen as a ‘patni’, Rakul as the ‘sexy’ babe and Arjun, who gets to put all of his expressions on display as a slap on the face for trolls who accuse the actor of being stonefaced. It is then revealed that Bhumi, Arjun’s ex wife, is suffering from retrograde amnesia. She has forgotten how they got divorced in the past, which becomes a problem in the present because Arjun is now getting married to Rakul. Describing this situation, Arjun's onscreen BFF Harsh Gujral makes a hilarious reference of his character in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again (2024). Right then, you know this is going to be a hilarious ride.

Well, netizens completely agree. They are blown away by the trailer and are pleasantly surprised by Arjun’s performance. Under the video, one such social media user gushed, “Finally arjun is going on a right path,” whereas another netizen wrote, “First time arjun kapoor ki koi movie aachi lag rahi hai.” Others are lauding the strategy of actors roasting themselves. For instance, one internet user opined, “Such a unique style to kickoff a trailer! The way they mixed the actors' real lives with the actual trailer is genius. Good strategy! 😂,” whereas another wrote, “Whoever came up with that intro deserves a raise! Genius level stuff. #MereHusbandKiBiwiTrailer is already a winner in my books!”

Honestly, the trailer of Mere Husband Ki Biwi looks quite promising. Are you looking forward to the love circle when Arjun, Bhumi and Rakul’s film arrives in theatres on February 21? We sure are!