‘Rakul Preet Singh-Bhumi Pednekar will dump Arjun Kapoor and get together’: Fans guess plot of Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Back in 2021, Arjun Kapoor shared the screen with Rakul Preet Singh in the comedy drama Sardar Ka Grandson. The film was average, but their jodi won hearts. In 2023 we witnessed another unexpected pairing when Arjun joined forces with Bhumi Pednekar. Expectations from this jodi were high too, but their film The Lady Killer ended up becoming one of the biggest failures that Bollywood had ever seen. Well, every promising jodi deserves a second chance, which is why Arjun is reuniting with Rakul as well as Bhumi once again in Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The rom com was officially announced today. Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor will be seen together in Mere Husband Ki Biwi

The poster of Arjun, Rakul and Bhumi’s film features one shoe in the middle of a love ‘circle’, not a love triangle, with a heel and a jutti on either side. While the white heeled sandal has the word ‘future’ printed on it, the jutti says ‘past’. Along with this motion poster, makers shared, “Yahaan pyaar ki geometry thodi twisted hai—kyunki ye love triangle nahi, pura circle hai! ✨ #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025.” Well, some fans were reminded of Bhumi, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh after this film's announcement.

Rakul, Arjun and Bhumi on set

Meanwhile, others are convinced that Bhumi and Rakul will end up together in this film, leaving Arjun with a broken heart. Under a Reddit thread, many tried to guess the plot, ultimately reaching this similar conclusion. For instance, one social media user shared, “Maybe rakul bhumi are the final pairing 💪🏽Arjun hi akela reh jaya,” whereas another comment read, “I'm sure this is probably just some stupid ghost/time-travel comedy, but it would be hilarious if they made a love triangle with Arjun Kapoor, where the women end up leaving him for each other.” Agreeing, a fan wrote, “that’s what i was thinking lmaooo! the poster makes it look like they’re going to dump him and get together,” whereas another netizen claimed, “That circle thing that's dodging the middle shoe makes me think this is a gay story where Rakul and Bhumi end up together.”

The fact that netizens already have a theory even before the trailer has released, is proof that the intrigue is serious! But we’ll have to patiently wait for Mere Husband Ki Biwi to arrive in theatres next month to see if this theory holds any weight to it. What are your thoughts?