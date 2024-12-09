'Bhumi PetAndarKar': Bhumi Pednekar's 'disappearing waistline' has the internet caught between concern and comedy

Bhumi Pednekar has had a quite year at the movies what with just one film — the critically acclaimed Bhakshak — marking an OTT release. But this hasn't stopped the actor from regularly making the news. Fashion has clearly been front and center on Bhumi's mind for 2024 as she has walked many a red carpet sporting looks that very few others would dare to. The Bhuta Kola ritual gear is one example for instance which was a sight to behold also sparking immense online back and forth. More recently however, the outfits appear to have taken a backseat with her very chiseled abs taking the spotlight. Her appearance last night for AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert, had the internet muddled up between humour and horror. Bhumi Pednekar's chiseled abs spark concern, motivate comparisons to Ramdev Baba(Photos: X)

Comments expressing the same read: "Saans legi to pata chalega", "Why is she holding her breath?", "Why is she doing this? This is doing the opposite of helping her career", "Kyu krti ho didi aap aisse?" and "She needs to stop whatever. This will not end well". As a matter of fact, Orry, who too was at the concert, shared a few pictures with the Pednekar sisters with the caption, “One of us needs a 🥪”.

While most were convinced that this was a cosmetic procedure gone wrong, there were some who jumped to Bhumi's defense, calling the thread of speculative comments as equivalent to online bullying. Some comments reflecting on this read: "Couldn’t it just be loose skin since she was previously quite heavier. Remember Dum Laga Ke Haisha?" and "What if she sucks it in because.. if she doesn’t we see wrinkly extra skin ?".

The last time abs on the red carpet made such an online commotion was when Mira Kapoor made an appearance for Anamika Khanna's H&M collaboration launch party. Reactions to her washboard abs dilly-dallied between what an ardent gym rat and health nut she was versus how anybody who was fairly skinny could achieve the same abs with some bronzer and a brush.

Coming back to Bhumi, what's your take on the controversial pap video?