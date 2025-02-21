Mere Husband Ki Biwi box office collection day 1: Arjun Kapoor's rom-com off to a slow start, earns over 1 crore

Box office report

As per Sacnilk.com, Mere Husband Ki Biwi earned around ₹1.65 crore (nett) in India on its first day. The film had an overall 12.17 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Friday.

When it comes to the footfalls, the morning shows registered 8.64 per cent footfall, afternoon shows saw 13.75 per cent footfall and evening shows registered 14.12 per cent footfall. The opening day collection might also be attributed to the strong competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava which is roaring loud at the box office.

About the film

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and Shakti Kapoor. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film was released on February 21.

The film follows thelife of Ankur Chadha (essayed by Arjun Kapoor), a man terrified of his ex-wife Prabhleen Dhillon (essayed by Bhumi Pednekar), who is completely opposite to him. When Ankur finds love again with Antara Khanna (essayed by Rakul Preet Singh), Prabhleen suffers from retrograde amnesia. The film narrates what happens when she believes Ankur has just proposed marriage to her.

According to Hindustan Times review, “Mudassar Aziz’s direction is strictly average. After the refreshing fun of Khel Khel Mein, expectations were high, but here, the emotions don’t land, and the laughs are fewer. The music is nice, with Gori Hain Kalaiyaan standing out. Overall, Mere Husband Ki Biwi had the potential to be hilarious. It tries hard, and credit to the makers for the attempt. But it falls short”.