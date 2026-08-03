Bhumi Pednekar faces online backlash after calling out protesters for abusing PM Modi: ‘What about police violence?’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has stirred controversy by responding to the insulting language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NEET-UG 2026 protests that took place for over a month at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The actor took to Instagram to advise the youth to show their rage without using insulting language, which she says doesn't represent the country’s culture. But, the internet was quick to point out that she didn't speak about the students being beaten up, lathi-charged, pelted guns being used at them during the Sansad March on July 20. The actor is now facing a wave of criticism online, with many calling her comments selective and out of touch.

What Bhumi Pednekar said

Bhumi Pednekar faces backlash after 'This isn't our culture' remark on PM Modi criticism during NEET protests.

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Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a video where she expressed her concern over the abusive language used in some of the viral protest videos, especially against PM Narendra Modi, who she said is at the higher office. She noted that this kind of behaviour is not an expression of India's ideals, and she asked the youth to communicate courteously even as they express their disapproval.

“Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today,” she stated in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhumi further equated this issue with how people interact with their elders within their own family. She asked if the use of foul language was at all to be brought into public discourse and highlighted how culture was one of India’s greatest assets. She said, “Would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhumi further equated this issue with how people interact with their elders within their own family. She asked if the use of foul language was at all to be brought into public discourse and highlighted how culture was one of India’s greatest assets. She said, “Would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?” {{/usCountry}}

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She added that if people move away from those values, meaningful conversations and progress become difficult. Ending her message, she appealed for unity and also spoke about addressing important issues such as gender-based violence and education with dignity. She added, “We need to move forward together in unity.”

Netizens question Bhumi's moral policing

Bhumi's video quickly attracted criticism, with many users arguing that she addressed the protesters' language but did not speak about the police action that injured several students.

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One user wrote on Instagram, “Would you rather have someone say one cuss word at you or shoot an AK47 at you? It’s bold of you to condemn someone’s language while not condemning the disproportionate violence they had to face”.

Another commented, “Would love to see you speak up when such language is used by our ministers too”. A third user said, “Respect cannot be demanded Bhumi!! It’s earned,” while another remarked, “Sitting in AC cars and full on makeup ….very easy to give gyan”.

Another Instagram user said, “Man, what a fall from grace ... you are such a disappointment.. i hope karma catches up...” One said, “Did you ask those in power what they did before the kids came onto the streets to protest? Respect is earned and not demanded.” A user also said, “Looks like you have been waiting for the protest to complete so that you can now rate it on its sanity and sanctity.”

The protests that sparked the debate

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Bhumi's comments came when the nation saw protests against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The protest, which had been led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) saw thousands of students gather outside the Delhi's Jantar Mantar to demand changes in education system and resignation of the Education Minister following several student suicides in the country. After that, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the CJP along with the protesters are still asking for reforms.

The protests took a new turn on July 20th when police resorted to beatings of the protesters with batons and tear gas while they were marching towards parliament. Some video clips surfaced on the Internet wherein policemen wearing plainclothes could be seen beating the protesters were doing rounds causing outrage. In this scenario, some videos showof the protesters could also be heard hurling abuses at the political leaders.

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However, it should also be noted that there have been some other issues coming out of the protest. Some of the people who participated in the protest are now receiving FIRs from various states and women have been doxed on the Internet. PM Modi himself spoke against the abuses directed at him and said that no FIRs will be filed.