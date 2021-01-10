Bhumi Pednekar: I hope gender gaps in terms of pay scale, opportunities reduces

She had a busy 2020 with three films releases and this year too looks like it is going to be a packed one for Bhumi Pednekar. The actor has already started shooting for Badhaai Do recently and promises that this year indeed is going to be exciting for her and her fans.

“I am starting 2021 with Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao. The film comes from a very celebrated franchises and I am so excited to team up with Rajkummar and the whole team. It is a cracking start for an actor like me who always strives to add variety to the filmography,” shares Pednekar.

The 31-year-old has always taken an different path when it comes to her films choices. While she acknowledges that how it is only because of the change in the film industry that has made it possible for her to dabble with different films, she feels that there are still some things which need to be altered.

“I want to see change not just in the kind of films being made but everywhere. Like the gender gap that exists, you know be it our pay scales, be it opportunities. I really hope that kind of reduces and diminishes. We have enough people who are working very hard from both the sexes. So that is definitely going to be my number one thing on my list of wants,” says the Durgamati (2020) actor.

Noting other changes that have happened in Bollywood in the recent past, Pednekar says that she is happy to see how stardom has changed and evolved.

“I think today actors are a lot more accessible. You seem to know a lot more about them because of social media. And that is how I like it as well, I feel that the audience needs to know me, my fans need to know me. They know what I like, what I don’t like, what my ideology is what my value system is like, that’s is why you can really create a good community, that is something that has definitely changed,” she explains.

Further adding to that, the actor says, “I also feel that we have become a lot more human, there is this human quality attached to stars today which I feel wasn’t there earlier.”

By Juhi Chakraborty

