Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta shake a leg to High Heels at Diwali party; Rajkummar Rao, Rhea Kapoor also attend

Days after Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon hosted Diwali parties at their respective homes, Bhumi Pednekar too hosted a Diwali bash at her residence on Friday. It was attended by her Badhaai Do co-star Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet Singh and boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, designers Masaba Gupta, Sandeep Khosla and producer Rhea Kapoor. Also read: Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan are 'golden' as they attend Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash, Aryan Khan also spotted. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhumi decked up in a colourful Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for the Diwali party and had her tied in a long braid. That too, was adorned with a hair accessory. She completed her look with silver jewellery. She was accompanied by her sister Samiksha Pednekar, who decked up in a silver lehenga.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao, Samiksha Pednekar and Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Diwali bash.

Rhea Kapoor shared a video of Masaba Gupta and Bhumi Pednekar dancing at the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two sisters had a lot of fun at the bash as they danced with Masaba to the song High Heels Te Nachche. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rhea Kapoor shared a video them dancing to the song and called the Pednekar sisters and Masaba, “My favourite girls.” She also called Bhumi “patakha” and Masaba “stunner” in other posts.

Sharing a paparazzi picture of them together, Samiksha wrote for Bhumi on her Instagram Stories, “Vibe check max with my bae forever.” Rhea Kapoor also shared a video to give a better look at her colourful outfit for the night. She wore a golden skirt and blouse paired with a colourful ethnic jacket. Sonam Kapoor commented on her video, “Looooking faaab.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhumi and Samiksha had also attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Thursday. Bhumi was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan. She has a long lineup of films this year and the next. She has been working on The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor, and on Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Bheed, Bhakshak, Meri Patni Ka Remake and Thank You For Cumming in pipeline apart from few others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON