Bhumi Pednekar shares pic with Rajkummar Rao as Sumi and Shardul from Badhaai Do

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao have been shooting for their film, Badhaai Do. Bhumi shared a picture with her co-star from the film's set while both were in character.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Do mastane chale zindagi banane, Bande sayane aur naam ke deewane #SumiAurShardul #BadhaaiDo @rajkummar_rao (two happy souls are out to live their lives, both clever and somewhat romantic)." The picture showed Rajkummar sporting a thick moustache, while Bhumi looked pretty in a pink kurta. Both were lying on their backs and Bhumi covered herself with a light blanket.

Some of their industry colleagues reacted to the picture. Dia Mirza wrote "Cuties! Dono," followed by a heart emoji, while Jackky Bhagnani wrote "can’t wait". Another Instagram user said: "Two powerhouse actor bahut maza ayega to see @rajkummar_rao n @bhumipednekar together... Jaldi shoot karo aur release karo."

Bhumi also shared a picture of a massive set being prepared.

Earlier this month, the team of Badhaai Do began shooting for their film. Sharing a picture, Bhumi had written: "Shuru ho gai hai hamari kahani, Jahan hai dono Raja aur Rani, Shardul Aur Sumi hai ekdam pyaare, Yeh dono hai situation ke maare, Milenge hum aapse jald, Ho jayega tab sab clear aur tab hum kahengey (our story has begun, where both are king and queen, Shardul and Sumi are very lovable, but the situation they find themselves in is tricky, we will meet you soon, and then the story will be clear to you) #BadhaaiDo #2021@rajkummar_rao @jungleepictures #HarshwardhanKulkarni @amritapndy @sumadhikary #akshatghildial."

In the film, while Rajkummar will be seen as a cop, Bhumi plays a PT teacher with national dreams. Directed by Harshwardhan Kulkarni, the film will be as quirky and as much a family drama as the first film. It is part of the Badhaai Ho franchise.

Talking about his film, Harshavardhan had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview: “Their characters are unique in that they incorporate comedy, certain goofiness and display some quirks. I could see only Raj and Bhumi playing them. And I’m confidence that the explosive chemistry between them will combust on screen.”

He had further added: “We’re also tapping a big social issue with this film. It’s too early to reveal details. All I can say is that Badhaai Do is as much a family entertainer as Badhaai Ho, only the world we’re creating is becoming more diverse. It moves from a small town to a bigger one and then, on to something else. There’s a lot of colour and drama.”

