Badhaai Do: Rajkummar Rao to play a cop, Bhumi Pednekar a PT teacher with national dreams in this film ‘with a big heart’

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 10:12 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho went on to become a major hit in 2018 and also won critical acclaim. The film’s makers are now keen on taking the franchise forward with Badhaai Do. Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, the film will be as quirky and as much a family drama as the first film, claims the film’s director Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

Badhaai Ho was the story of a middle-aged couple, parents to two sons, with one being a 25-year old, who discover that they are expecting another child. Facing resistance from their boys and taunts from the man’s aged mother, who stays with them, the film takes the viewers on the journey from resistance to acceptance.

Talking about the choice of his actors, Harshavardhan told Mumbai Mirror in an interview: “Their characters are unique in that they incorporate comedy, certain goofiness and display some quirks. I could see only Raj and Bhumi playing them. And I’m confidence that the explosive chemistry between them will combust on screen.”

Badhaai Ho touched on a sensitive subject of parental pregnancy but did so with gentle humour and won over the audience. Harshvardhan said how “every story has to have a heart and Badhaai Do has a very big heart.”

In Badhaai Do, while Bhumi will be seen playing a PT teacher who aspires to play handball for the country, Rajkummar will play a tough cop. Giving more details, the film’s director said: “We’re also tapping a big social issue with this film. It’s too early to reveal details. All I can say is that Badhaai Do is as much a family entertainer as Badhaai Ho, only the world we’re creating is becoming more diverse. It moves from a small town to a bigger one and then, on to something else. There’s a lot of colour and drama.”

The film is expected to begin in 2021. Talking about his character in the film, Rajkummar had said earlier in a statement, “I am happy things are picking pace and the wheel is moving again. Badhaai Do is a special film for me. I am glad to take up this nuanced character who has layers of conflicts to resolve in and around him. As far as preparations are concerned, I have my own process of preparing a character and also this time it is the setting of this character in Badhaai Do that makes it unique. The audience is in for a surprise, which will unfold with time. I am happy to reconnect with the audience on special occasion of Badhaai Ho anniversary, the film was an absolute delight and one of my most favourites.”

Bhumi Pednekar, who saw the release of her film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare during the lockdown, is currently working on her film Durgavati. Rajkummar Rao has Chhalaang, Ludo, Roohi Afzana and Netflix film, The White Tiger in his kitty.

