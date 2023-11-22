Bhumi Pednekar shares pics from hospital bed as she recovers from dengue: ‘Last few days were extremely tough’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has shared a post from the hospital saying that she has been suffering from dengue for over a week. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Bhumi posted pictures from the hospital bed. She said that the last few days ‘were extremely tough’ for her and her family. (Also Read | All isn’t well with Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar’s The LadyKiller)

Bhumi shares pics from hospital

Bhumi Pednekar shared a post on Instagram.

In the pictures, Bhumi lay on the bed in a white hospital gown. She smiled as she clicked the selfies. Bhumi captioned the post, "Ek dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya (A dengue mosquito has given me massive torture for eight days). But today I woke up feeling like a wow, so I had to click a selfie."

Bhumi warns fans about dengue

She also wrote, "Guys be careful, 'cause the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellents are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised. Quite a few people I know have gotten dengue recently. Yet again ek invisible virus ne halat kharab kar di (an invisible virus worsened my condition) (smiley emoticon)."

Celebs, fans wish Bhumi speedy recovery

"Thank you my doctors for taking such good care of me @hindujahospital @bajankhusrav, Dr Agarwal. Big shout out to the nursing, kitchen and cleaning staff that were so kind and helpful. Most of all Maa, Samu and my Tanu @sumitrapednekar @samikshapednekar @tanumourya745," concluded Bhumi. Reacting to the post, Neha Dhupia wrote, "Feel better bhooms." Karan Boolani said, "Ma’am please take care."

Saba Pataudi commented, "Been there. Completely understand. Take care and rest it out. Takes longer than the immediate effects. Recovery .. gradually. Go easy." Anaita Shroff Adajania's comment read, "Glad you better!" A fan said, "You are very very strong, talented and beautiful." An Instagram user said, "Please take care of yourself. And, get well soonest."

About Bhumi's films

Bhumi was recently seen in the thriller The Lady Killer along with Arjun Kapoor. Helmed by Ajay Bahl the film hit the theatres on November 3. The film was produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. She will also be seen with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in an upcoming untitled film.

