Bhumi Pednekar urges fans to show 'Asli desh prem' as India fights Covid-19 pandemic, watch video

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has urged fans to stay at home and show their true patriotism. She shared a video on Instagram to talk about the importance of following the Covid-19 protocol and guidelines. She also urged everyone to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.

Sharing the video, Bhumi wrote, "Stay Home Asli desh prem dikhane ka time ye hai (This is the time to show your true patriotism)."

She said, "Namaskar! I am Covid warrior Bhumi Pednekar and I have a short message for you all. My message is that if you are on social media and you watch TV, you must be aware that the country is fighting a pandemic and this is a huge war against coronavirus. So, as citizens of the country, how can we help? It is very simple, just stay at home."

"Ghar se tabhi niklein jab bahut zaruri kaam ho. Tafri karne, dosto ke saath chill karne, partiyaan karne, rishtedaaro se milne - ye reasons nahi hai is samay itna bada risk lene ka. Agar aapko kaam hai, zarur nikliye (Step out only if there is some urgent work. Strolling around, partying, or meeting relatives are not reasons enough to take such huge risks. If you have urgent work, do step out). If there are no restrictions in your area, it does not mean that you are not in as much danger as I am. Sitting in Bombay where there is a curfew-like situation. It is a small virus that we cannot even see but the small virus can cause huge harm to us and our families," she added.

She then guided people to use the right masks, stay at home, maintain social distance and keep washing hands frequently. "I have recently recovered from the disease and (trust me) it causes a lot of pain. Some people may only suffer from cold and cough but many others suffer painful complications. Our medical sector is crumbling. People like me are trying our best to ensure people get the help required." Bhumi had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 5 and was under home quarantine until she finally tested negative on April 17.

"If we do not support our community at such a time, then it will be very wrong," she concluded.

Recently, Bhumi asked her fans to approach her when in need of medical supply. Sharing a statement Bhumi wrote on Instagram, "#COVIDWARRIOR Dear All, As we move into the second wave of COVID-19 across India, I have created a highlight where I will be identifying resources to enable facilitation & access to medical supplies, plasma request and donors as the case may be."

Bhumi was most recently seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller Durgamati. Next up, she has Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao which is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The film is slated for a September release.

