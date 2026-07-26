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Bhumi Pednekar urges support for Assam during floods; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, singer Nilotpal Bora thank her

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar urged people to support relief efforts in flood-hit Assam while recalling the cumulative relief efforts in Punjab last year.

Updated on: Jul 26, 2026, 21:52:06 IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar urged people to support relief efforts in flood-hit Assam while recalling the cumulative relief efforts in Punjab last year. She shared videos on her Instagram handle to highlight flood-affected Assam, which includes the displacement of several villages, an increasing death toll and others.

Bhumi Pednekar urges support for Assam

Bhumi Pednekar has urged people to do their bit for Assam right now.
Bhumi Pednekar has urged people to do their bit for Assam right now.

While urging for support, Bhumi said, "There have been a lot of bad floods in Assam. The situation is so bad that 7.5 lakh people have been evacuated. More than 40 people have died, and the death toll is increasing. Entire villages have been washed away, and animals have been washed away. Whatever they had, everything is finished. Not many people are talking about it, but I have complete faith."

She continued, “Like last year, the whole country was standing. Punjab, Jammu, Bihar, Maharashtra. We showed a sense of community service. You sent so many donated supplies; that time has come again. This time, Assam needs us. Assam needs a lot of supplies. Food, mattresses, sanitation, and evacuation. If you see the visuals, your heart will break. It is very, very heartbreaking, and Assam really needs our support. I request everyone to donate as much as possible. And spread this message a little.”

Assam CM, singer Nilotpal Bora thank Bhumi Pednekar

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's office expressed his gratitude to Bhumi for extending support to the flood-affected people in the state. "Thank you, Bhumi, for standing with Assam in this difficult time. Your support means a great deal to every affected family," wrote his office in the comment section.

On another video, singer Nilotpal Bora commented, “I reached out to many Bollywood celebrities I know personally, and they generously came forward to support the cause. I’m truly grateful.” He also urged her to amplify the NGOs working for the cause.

Meanwhile, the CM on Sunday provided a grim update on the flood situation in the state, confirming that the death toll has risen to 66.

With inputs from agencies

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

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