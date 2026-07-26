Bhumi Pednekar urges support for Assam during floods; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, singer Nilotpal Bora thank her

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar urged people to support relief efforts in flood-hit Assam while recalling the cumulative relief efforts in Punjab last year. She shared videos on her Instagram handle to highlight flood-affected Assam, which includes the displacement of several villages, an increasing death toll and others.

Bhumi Pednekar urges support for Assam

Bhumi Pednekar has urged people to do their bit for Assam right now.

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While urging for support, Bhumi said, "There have been a lot of bad floods in Assam. The situation is so bad that 7.5 lakh people have been evacuated. More than 40 people have died, and the death toll is increasing. Entire villages have been washed away, and animals have been washed away. Whatever they had, everything is finished. Not many people are talking about it, but I have complete faith."

She continued, “Like last year, the whole country was standing. Punjab, Jammu, Bihar, Maharashtra. We showed a sense of community service. You sent so many donated supplies; that time has come again. This time, Assam needs us. Assam needs a lot of supplies. Food, mattresses, sanitation, and evacuation. If you see the visuals, your heart will break. It is very, very heartbreaking, and Assam really needs our support. I request everyone to donate as much as possible. And spread this message a little.”

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{{^usCountry}} Bhumi made a second video too, urging people to amplify the flooding in Assam. Talking about the heartbreaking visuals that are coming out of the state in the video, she wrote in her caption: “We’ve seen the power of the algorithm. Assam and actually even parts of Gujarat are submerged. The floods have caused extreme devastation. They need our help! Link in Bio.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhumi made a second video too, urging people to amplify the flooding in Assam. Talking about the heartbreaking visuals that are coming out of the state in the video, she wrote in her caption: “We’ve seen the power of the algorithm. Assam and actually even parts of Gujarat are submerged. The floods have caused extreme devastation. They need our help! Link in Bio.” {{/usCountry}}

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Assam CM, singer Nilotpal Bora thank Bhumi Pednekar

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's office expressed his gratitude to Bhumi for extending support to the flood-affected people in the state. "Thank you, Bhumi, for standing with Assam in this difficult time. Your support means a great deal to every affected family," wrote his office in the comment section.

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On another video, singer Nilotpal Bora commented, “I reached out to many Bollywood celebrities I know personally, and they generously came forward to support the cause. I’m truly grateful.” He also urged her to amplify the NGOs working for the cause.

Meanwhile, the CM on Sunday provided a grim update on the flood situation in the state, confirming that the death toll has risen to 66.

With inputs from agencies