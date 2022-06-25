Bhupendra Jadawat: I hope to maintain the momentum in my career

Seen in projects like Modern Love Stories and Class of 83, actor Bhupendra Jadawat is extremely pleased to have got a chance to play the lead in a feature film at the right time in his career.

“I’m not just happy I am grateful to the core with just few years in the industry and for someone who is well under 30, I got to play a lover boy on big screen. It was like a dream come true for me. National School of Drama has given the industry some of the finest actors and I am nowhere near them but playing a 22-year-old romantic lead on silver screen in itself is a feat for me. I hope to maintain this momentum with which my career is moving for now,” says the Ittu Si Baat actor.

After success of his first project, Jadawat says it took him time to say yes to his recently released film. “After doing a big project like Class… I knew that I need to go smart with the kind of work I am picking as that will decide how my future will be. A lot of projects were offered, both on OTT and films, but I couldn’t let the performer in me go waste — standing next to the main leads and getting no individual space for my characters.

I refused around seven-eight such roles. I have trained myself with the best; have entertained live audience in theatre so I just cannot let all that go in vain.”

Jadawat shot ISB in Varanasi and Chunar with Lucknow-based director Adnan Ali. “It’s a slice-of-life film of a budding cricketer and his love story. When I was offered this role, I knew this is what I was waiting for like forever. I mean who doesn’t want to play a romantic hero at least once in his career. I tried to do my best and I am happy with the response to the film.”

Next the young actor will be seen in a biopic of a known theatre stalwart.