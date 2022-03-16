Big B, Sidharth Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana: It’s going to be a starry April for Delhi

Delhi seems to be back in the spotlight for Bollywood shoots, with actors Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana set to shoot here in April.

“Amitabh Bachchan , Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Sarika will be coming to Delhi for the shooting schedule of Uunchai in April end, and will be in the national capital for almost 20 days. Parineeti Chopra is not coming as her part has already been shot,” a source tells us.

The team will be shooting in several archaeological places in Delhi, and have even got a house for some days to shoot indoor sequences. “In Delhi, the team will be shooting at Red Fort, Qutab Minar and Jantar Mantar,” added the source, revealing that Gurugram is fast turning out to be hot spot for market as well as house shoots due to “budget friendly costs as compared to expensive Delhi, which is now mostly reserved for shoots in and around monuments”.

Considering the soaring temperature in Delhi, the Uunchai team plans to shoot most parts in the morning. “They don’t even do night shoots, just so that they can start early,” reveals the insider.

In fact, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to bring the action of Sidharth Malhotra’s OTT debut show to the national capital in April.

“The web show, which is currently titled Bappon Ke Baap, with Sidharth is being made on a massive scale, for which Shetty is panning his camera to the Delhi-NCR region. He will be shooting for the project throughout April,” reveals industry insider.

And the team will be ditching historical sites for market areas to get the vibe of the city. “The show is true to the Shetty style. They will be shooting in different places all over Delhi, including Connaught Place, Gurugram and Noida. It will be mostly shot in market areas,” added the source.

Khurrana is also coming to Delhi to shoot in the first week of April for 15 days. “The recce is pending, which the team will do after Holi. It will either start on April 2 or 3,” reveals our source.

Earlier, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shot in Delhi for Tiger 3 in February 17, while Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon shot in the Delhi-NCR region for their upcoming film, Ghudchadhi in March.