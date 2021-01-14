IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan tweets interesting observation about Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and other cricket couples
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan tweets interesting observation about Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and other cricket couples

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a viral message forward about how most cricketers have been blessed with baby girls, including Virat Kohli and his actor wife, Anushka Sharma.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted about Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and the couple's baby daughter.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a viral message forward on Twitter, about cricketers and their children. It mentions the peculiar co-incidence of how most cricket stars of the country have been blessed with baby daughters.

Recently, cricket star Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma welcomed their baby daughter. The tweet shared by Amitabh mentioned them and added, "Raina - Daughter, Gambhir - Daughter, Rohit - Daughter, Shami - Daughter, Ashwin - Daughter, Rahane - Daughter, Jadeja - Daughter, Pujara - Daughter, Saha - Daughter, Bhajji - Daughter, Natarajan - Daughter, Umesh Yadav - Daughter, And now Virat Kohli also blessed with a Daughter. Future ki Women's Cricket Team ban rahi hai (a future women's cricket team is being made."

Amitabh added a comment by one of his fans (whom he also calls his 'extended family) to his tweet. "An input from Ef laksh ~"... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain?," he wrote.

A few fans agreed with the proposition. "Idea tho Accha hai Sochne wali cheez hai (It's a good idea. Something to think about)," wrote one. However, another fan wrote, "Nepotism does not work here."

Virat and Anushka became first-time parents on Monday. They have not revealed the name of their daughter yet but have asked the media to respect their family's privacy.

In a note to the media, they wrote, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

Also read: Did you know Aamir Khan used to write Shweta Bachchan Nanda a letter for her birthday every year?

Announcing the baby's arrival, Virat had shared on social media, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

bollywood

Take a peek inside Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's luxury gift hamper, sent to paparazzi requesting privacy for baby

PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:47 PM IST
bollywood

First pic of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's baby? Uncle Vikas clarifies in new post

UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:21 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.