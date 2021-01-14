Did you know Aamir Khan used to write Shweta Bachchan Nanda a letter for her birthday every year?
Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, might come from an illustrious film family, but she went through a starstruck phase herself. During an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan with her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, she opened up about her admiration for Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.
When Maine Pyaar Kiya released in 1989, Shweta was in boarding school, in the tenth grade at the time. She watched it on a VCR and said that she loved the film so much that she made Abhishek get her the ‘Friend’ cap worn by Salman.
“We weren't allowed to watch movies in school, so I actually sat there with a tape recorder and I recorded the whole thing on an audio cassette, and I would listen to it. I loved him and I wanted to wear that little cap that said 'Friend',” Shweta revealed. Abhishek said that he carried multiple caps from Mumbai to London for her and their cousins. “I used to sleep with it under my pillow,” she said.
Shweta was also a huge fan of Aamir Khan. Abhishek said, “Aamir got to know and so sweetly, on every birthday, he used to write her a letter.” She said that it was because ‘we are both Pisceans’. Shweta’s birthday is on March 17, just three days after Aamir’s birthday on March 14.
Abhishek also revealed that when they were pursuing their higher studies in Boston, Shweta made him hire a limousine and drive an hour-and-a-half to watch a live performance of Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.
Shweta has never been inclined towards an acting career, although she has appeared in a few commercials with Amitabh. She owns a fashion label, MXS, along with designer Monisha Jaising. She is also an author and released her debut novel, Paradise Towers, in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor twins with a friend, Ibrahim Ali Khan calls them 'double trouble'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor shares 'then and now' pic, jokes 'the horse remains the same'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajal Aggarwal celebrates first Lohri after marriage, Rakul Preet on Mayday sets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor's shoot halted by farmer groups, demand her opinion on protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena touched by paparazzi promising not to click Anushka's baby, thanks them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar shares pic with Rajkummar Rao as Sumi and Shardul from Badhaai Do
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka is excited as The White Tiger makers send her name for awards season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big B tweets interesting observation about Virat Kohli and other cricketers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know Aamir used to write Shweta a letter for her birthday every year?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher honours mother in emotional Humans of Bombay post, read here
- Anupam Kher has spoken about his mother, and the sacrifices she made to ensure that her children could lead happy lives. Read the note here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Take a peek inside Anushka-Virat's gift hamper, sent to paps requesting privacy
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sent a special gift hamper to the paparazzi, requesting privacy for their newborn daughter. Here's an unboxing video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Chandra says she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu
- Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she had signed Tanu Weds Manu, before Kangana Ranaut was brought in to replace her, on Madhavan's recommendation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Banerjee: Soon there will be a bottleneck in the industry due to shoots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is a proud sister as Parineeti's Girl on the Train teaser debuts
- Priyanka Chopra is excited to watch her cousin, Parineeti Chopra, in The Girl on the Train, which was given a release date on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant's 'fans' target comedian Daniel Fernandes for joking about his death
- Comedian Daniel Fernandes has issued a statement after he was targeted by fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for making jokes about his death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox