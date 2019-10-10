e-paper
Shweta Bachchan shares throwback pic of dad Amitabh Bachchan, says, ‘Home is not a place, it is a person’

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is pretty active on social media, shared a sweet throwback picture with her dad, Amitabh Bachchan. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda are pretty active on Instagram.
Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda are pretty active on Instagram.(Instagram)
         

Shweta Bachchan Nanda has shared a throwback picture from her childhood with her dad Amitabh Bachchan, who will turn 77 on Friday. Sharing a picture in which Amitabh is holding a baby Shweta in his arms, she wrote: “Home is not a place, it is a person.” The picture is from the 1970s, when Amitabh was at the peak of his career and it seems like the picture is from some celebration — festoons can be seen in the background. 

View this post on Instagram

Home is not a place, it is a person.

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Shweta is obviously ‘daddy’s girl’ and often shares posts about her father or with him. In last week of September, when the news broke that Amitabh would be awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award, Shweta had shared a picture of her dad and written: “Whose your Dada (Saheb Phalke)? Uncontainable excitement, pride, tears, and general hysteria!!! Congratulations Papa.”

Also read: War box office day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s film earns estimated Rs 11 crore, total stands at Rs 227.65 crore

 

On the occasion of Father’s Day (June 21), Shweta had shared a warm post. She had written, “I don’t know if I believe in mirrors to souls, but when we smile, you and I, our noses crinkle in the same way, as if choreographed, and our cheeks balloon up just so...to see your face at the end of a long day makes me feel I’m home, no matter where in the world we are, so maybe, just maybe, when I look at us in a picture, sharing a joke, I become a believer.” 

View this post on Instagram

Cheese

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Amitabh, of course, gushes over his children. On Shweta’s birthday in March, sharing a post, a combination of old and new pictures, he had written, “Happy birthday to the best daughter in the World .. how beautifully you have grown.” Sharing another picture of his children together, Amitabh had fondly written, “The apples of my .. errr .. no .. the entire fruit basket of my eye ..”

On the work front, Amitabh remains busy as ever. At 76, there is no stopping him. The actor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious fantasy film, Brahmastra. He will also be seen with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre, Jhund by Sairat’s Nagraj Manjule, and Gulabo Sitabo by Shoojit Sircar, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 15:13 IST

