Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Viadya, Nikki Tamboli take aim at Rubina Dilaik
- Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rajkummar Rao interact with all the remaining contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.
As Bigg Boss 14's finale draws close, the happenings inside the Bigg Boss house are only get more exciting. On Friday's episode of the reality show, actor Rajkummar Rao will be seen interacting with the contestants.
In a new promo released by Colors, we see Rajkummar entering the house and greeting all - Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant. Then, he asks: "Kaun si personality hai joh aap ko nahin achchi lagti (who is the personality you don't like)?"
Next we see Rubina, standing up to express her grouse against Rahul: "What is the reason for discord between us, neither of us have been able to fathom," she says. She adds how she detests his "know it all" attitude. "When you don't know what exactly went wrong, then how can one be enemy and bear grudges?" she says.
Rahul, in his defence, recites a poem which goes: Aap meri hasti kya pehchanengi Rubina Dilaik, laakhon mashhoor ho gaye mujhe badnaam karte karte (which loosely translates to 'how would know my personality, Rubina... many have become famous by defaming me)." As he says so, Rakhi, Rubina and others react in appreciation.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season
Then comes the turn of the rest --Rakhi, Aly and Nikki--to vent their feelings about Rubina. Rakhi says how as long as a person is with her, Rubina is the best of friends. Once, people part ways with her, she trains her guns at them.
Nikki accuses Rubina of using foul language whenever they have a fight. She adds how she hadn't even heard some of the abusive words that Rubina uses. Aly says that even when Rubina knows she is wrong, she will, nonetheless, go to any extent to prove her point.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Tripathi takes his childhood dream of playing a musical instrument to the next level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emraan Hashmi jokes he is no longer a 'serial kisser': 'Not in Covid times'
- Actor Emraan Hashmi, in a new interview, commented on his image as a 'serial kisser', and said that he had 'retired', especially because of Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid gushes over Mira's new video: ‘Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2'
- Shahid Kapoor dropped a sweet comment on Mira Rajput's Instagram post, saying that she looked 'way too young' to be a mother of two children. The two are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena shares throwback pic with 'khate peete ghar ka munda' Manish Malhotra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi, Aly, Rahul, Nikki take aim at Rubina
- Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rajkummar Rao interact with all the remaining contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka explains her 'crazy tendril' at Miss World pageant: 'I burnt myself'
- Priyanka Chopra said that she burnt her forehead with a curling iron minutes before the Miss World 2000 pageant and had to cover up her injury with a 'crazy tendril' of hair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena shares beautiful message on how fans 'get her', ahead of baby's birth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha's movie get release dates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti
- A host of Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, among others tweeted to wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza makes first public appearance after marrying Vaibhav Rekhi. Watch
- Dia Mirza was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday. This was her first public appearance after her low-key wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We got Shahrukh!': Preity teases Aryan at auction after scoring SRK's namesake
- Preity Zinta was caught teasing Aryan Khan after scoring his father Shah Rukh Khan's namesake at Thursday's IPL auction. Watch a clip here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished gets featured in New York Times' bestseller list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty is yearning for the beach, drops a stunning throwback pic
- Shilpa Shetty shared a stunning throwback picture of herself and said how she was longing to hit the beach. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena, son Taimur step out in Bandra as fans await her second baby's arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta, Aryan Khan caught video calling Shah Rukh at IPL 2021 Auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox