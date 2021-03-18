Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Eijaz Khan on marriage with Pavitra Punia: 'I do not want to put a date on it, you will know when it happens'
Eijaz Khan on marriage with Pavitra Punia: 'I do not want to put a date on it, you will know when it happens'

Refusing to reveal any details of when they will get married, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia reaffirm their passionate love for each other in a new interview.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan found love on Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, have responded to queries about getting married and said they would want to keep all their personal information under wraps. However, they added that everyone will get to know, "whatever happens, when it happens".

Asked if they plan on getting married anytime soon, Eijaz said, "Now this is like a public marriage, we need to inform everyone whatever happens in our lives. I need to share where we are staying, whether we are staying together. And, I am a very private person! I wanted to make Pavitra secure, I wanted to show to the world that my intentions are very Pavitra, so did that (talked about relationship openly). But, now we would want to keep personal, whatever personal things happen. I do not want to put a date on it, I do not want to tell people what are we going to do. Whatever happens and whenever it happens, you will all get to know. Because there is nothing to hide, but I just do not want to talk about it so much."

Both Pavitra and Eijaz sat for the joint interview with Bollywood Hungama. Pavitra shared about how life changed after meeting Eijaz. "After meeting Eijaz, zindagi me ek thehrao aya. Babli jo bubbly thi wo (I got some stability in life, changed from that bubbly person). After spending time in that house, aapko aate daal ka bhao pata chal jata hai (you get to realise things). What you need to correct and what you are doing wrong in life," she said.

"I just maintained one thing (through my Bigg Boss stint), that I did not want to go below the belt. Everyone has a personal life. One cannot indulge in mud-slinging for the sake of a show, I never interfere in someone's personal life. I like maintaining the personal space, for myself, as well as others," she added.

After having confessed their feelings for each other, Pavitra and Eijaz have been quite vocal about their love for each other. They often share cosy pictures and videos on their social media pages.

